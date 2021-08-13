Another COVID-affected cruise: 27 passengers on a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for the virus.

As many as 27 persons onboard a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship contracted COVID-19 when they arrived in Belize.

The Carnival Vista had 2,895 passengers and 1,441 staff members on board. There were 26 crew members and one passenger who tested positive for the virus.

According to USA Today, the ship arrived in Galveston, Texas, on August 7.

According to the Belize Tourism Board, the ship’s staff and passengers were both vaccinated, with 99.98 percent of the crew and 96.5 percent of the passengers receiving vaccinations.

The crew members who tested positive were placed in solitary confinement. The majority of those infected were asymptomatic or had “extremely modest symptoms,” according to the tourism board.

On the ship, more than 400 COVID tests were completed on August 7, more than 300 virus tests were conducted on Tuesday, and another more than 200 tests were administered on Wednesday. The tourism authority also stated that no new positive instances of the virus had been discovered.

Following the positive cases of the virus among the 26 crewmembers and one passenger, additional coronavirus safety measures were implemented, including increased mask wearing indoors, the use of N95 masks for the crew, the closure of social areas for crewmembers, and a negative rapid COVID test for all passengers, regardless of vaccination status, for departure from the ship.

“Passengers will be allowed to disembark in Belize and conduct shore excursions as usual,” according to officials from the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“The safety of customers, crew, and frontline tourism personnel is the utmost priority for cruise lines and destinations,” the Belize Tourism Board stated in a statement. The ability to manage and oversee health-related concerns in general, and COVID-19 in particular, is critical to all parties’ operations.

“Throughout the pandemic, cruise lines continued to sail across the world, and in July, they resumed sailing in the Western Caribbean and Belize. In the middle of the epidemic, the lines have maintained an amazing safety record, and with the numerous protocols in place, it is likely one of the safest ways to travel today.”

The announcement of the COVID-19 cases comes as Carnival Cruise Line stated that from Aug. 7, all guests will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces. Starting Saturday, it will require all passengers, regardless of vaccination status, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding its ships.

