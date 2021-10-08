Another country has banned the use of the Moderna COVID vaccine in men under the age of 30 due to heart inflammation.

The use of Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccine in men aged 30 and younger has been halted in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark due to an uncommon heart inflammatory side effect.

According to Reuters, Mike Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said at a press conference Thursday that men born in 1991 and later will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Bloomberg, Salminen suggested that men who had already gotten the Moderna vaccine might obtain the Pfizer vaccine as a second dosage.

Salminen cited an unpublished Nordic study in which men under the age of 30 from Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark who had received the Moderna Spikevax vaccine “had a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis than others,” saying they “had a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis than others.”

Myocarditis is a “inflammation of the heart muscle” that can limit the “heart’s ability to pump and produce fast or irregular cardiac rhythms,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Chest pain, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, limb swelling, and exhaustion are all possible symptoms.

According to Bloomberg, both Swedish and Danish health officials declared on Wednesday that the Moderna vaccination would be halted in all young people and children. Officials from both countries cited the same report as Finland’s health authorities.

According to Reuters, health officials in Norway, which was also involved in the study, advised men under the age of 30 to choose the Pfizer vaccine for their vaccinations.

While the study referred to by the Nordic countries is yet unpublished, the Finnish institute stated that it would be published within a few weeks and that preliminary data had already been given to the European Medicines Agency for evaluation.

According to Reuters, the European Medicines Agency cautioned in July that the Moderna Spikevax or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines could cause myocarditis in rare circumstances, especially in young males who had had their second dosage of the shot.

Officials from the United States, the European Union, and the World Health Organization, on the other hand, have maintained that the vaccines’ advantages continue to outweigh the hazards of COVID-19.

“These are often mild cases, and individuals tend to recover within a short period following routine treatment and rest,” a Moderna representative told Reuters about the vaccine’s multi-country halt. COVID-19 infection increases the risk of myocarditis significantly, and immunization is the best approach to guard against it.” Moderna’s stock was trading at $305.39 in premarket hours on Thursday, up $2.97, or 0.98 percent.