Another 500,000 pounds of Tyson chicken has been recalled due to concerns about listeria.

Tyson Foods (TSN) has expanded a recall that began on July 3 for approximately 8.5 million pounds of chicken products to include another 500,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken that could be contaminated with Listeria.

Tyson has issued a recall for approximately 9 million pounds of poultry.

We announced a voluntary recall for some fully cooked chicken products today for the safety of consumers and their families. Fresh items and chicken nuggets are not included. Please take a look at our press release. https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0 pic.twitter.com/BqW6Z6DP9P https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0

Three illnesses, three hospitalizations, and one death have been related to Tyson’s recalled chicken products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the FBI, the instances occurred in the states of Texas and Delaware.

The CDC is conducting an inquiry, and the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is investigating whether there are any other illnesses linked to the concerned chicken items.

According to USA Today, the chicken was sold nationwide at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, and Wegmans, as well as hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants such as Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars, schools, and Department of Defense locations.

From December 26, 2020, to April 13, 2021, chicken products were manufactured. On the bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, the chicken has the establishment number EST. P-7089. The complete list of products affected by the recall may be found here.

Fever, muscle aches, headaches, neck stiffness, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions are all signs of listeriosis infection. It is commonly preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, which appear one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food.

Miscarriages, stillbirths, early births, and life-threatening diseases in neonates can all be caused by listeriosis. In older persons and those with compromised immune systems, it can be lethal.

Those who are experiencing signs of listeriosis should seek medical attention right away.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is advising customers not to eat or serve the recalled chicken items. Consumers should check their freezers for affected chicken and either discard it or return it to the store where they bought it.

Tyson Foods customer service can be reached at 1-855-382-3101 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT with questions concerning the recall.

