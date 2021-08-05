Annual Passes Return To Disneyland – With A Twist

In January, Disneyland shocked theme park lovers when it announced the cancellation of its annual pass program at its California resort, but it will be reinstated later this month with a few changes. The first theme park resort of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) revealed Magic Key, a new pass platform that will go on sale on August 25.

The names and price points vary, but it’s essentially the same tiered strategy, with lower-cost alternatives for those willing to endure more blockout days and smaller in-park savings in exchange for paying for parking. The new Magic Key passes start at $399 for a special pass only available to residents of Southern California and go up to $1,399 for a plan that is available to all Disneyland visitors without any blockout dates.

The Magic Key customers will have to get park reservations for the park they wish to visit on any given date, which is a huge difference between the previous passes that Disneyland reimbursed in January and the new program. Depending on the pass purchased, Magic Key holders can have between two and six park reservations open at any given moment.

When Disney first opened its theme parks last year, it implemented a mechanism for making advance park reservations. It was a logical strategy to keep crowd levels under control during the pandemic’s deadliest days, with theme parks allowing in as little as 25% of a gated attraction’s normal capacity, but Disney has clung to the policy even as it loosens its grip on tight guest counts.

Since the platform was installed 13 months ago, securing park reservations for everyone in a traveling party has been a sticking point for Disney World pass holders. Those purchasing one-day tickets or staying at a Disney resort have had a higher chance of securing entrance on any given operating day.

The new Magic Key program in California, as well as the upcoming resumption of new Disney World annual passes, are all aimed at increasing the monetization of the company’s theme parks. Passholders spend less on average than out-of-towners who pay a one-time visit. The world’s largest theme park operator may control crowds during peak travel hours by throttling regulars with a park reservation system. It goes beyond blockout dates, resulting in higher per-capita spending on entry and in the park.

