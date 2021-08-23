Anger when a Covid-skeptical church defies Sydney’s curfew.

On Monday, Australian authorities chastised a Sydney church for defying the city’s Covid-19 curfew by hosting a 60-person service near a pandemic hotspot.

The church is affiliated with Christ Embassy, an international religious organization based in Lagos, Nigeria, that has a history of propagating conspiracy theories about Covid-19.

Police raided the Christ Embassy Sydney church on Sunday after receiving a tip from residents, fining the organization 5,000 Australian dollars ($3,600) and handing Aus$1,000 fines to 30 parishioners.

“In the name of Jesus, we resist any lockdown in our cities,” a Facebook-streamed sermon from a church in the western Sydney region’s Blacktown said on Sunday, according to Australian media. In the name of Jesus, we declare the lockdowns to be lifted.”

A request for comment from the Sydney church was not immediately returned.

“It is always discouraging and disappointing when people shamelessly take it upon themselves to oppose what we know works, to contradict what we know keeps people out of hospital,” Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, said a press conference.

“Keeping people out of hospitals, ensuring that they are as safe and healthy as possible, is the key. And we know the vaccine is having a significant impact.”

Stay-at-home orders have been issued for the whole metropolitan area of Sydney, as Australia’s largest metropolis attempts to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has surpassed 800 new cases per day.

Residents are only permitted to leave the house to shop for necessities, exercise, or for a limited number of other purposes.

The church service, according to state deputy police commissioner Gary Worboys, was a “disappointing” occurrence that would “rage, no doubt, a lot of people.”

On Monday, videos from the church service were removed from the Christ Embassy Sydney’s Facebook page.

The website of the Sydney church featured a video of Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlining in April 2020 that churches might broadcast or stream services, and that anyone presenting such services should obey employment standards and social distancing procedures.

Since then, the laws have been reinforced to prohibit all in-person services.

Chris Oyakhilome, a pastor, teacher, television host, and best-selling book of “Rhapsody of Realities,” is the global Christ Embassy organization’s leader. He is also the founder and president of Loveworld Inc, a Christian broadcasting and streaming network.

