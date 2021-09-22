Anger in France will put the UN’s unity to the test.

For years, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned about the dangers of divisions in the Security Council. With a divide between France and its US and British allies, the gaps will be tested once more.

Ministers from the UN’s most powerful body’s five veto-wielding states — Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States – will gather on Wednesday during the annual week of diplomacy, with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan a top priority.

“If we are to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for global terrorism, the international community – including Russia and China – must act as one in dealing with the Taliban,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is chairing the meeting.

China and Russia have moved rapidly to collaborate with the Taliban, but have refused to acknowledge them. A credentials commission made up of Russia, China, and the United States is evaluating the Taliban’s request to address the United Nations General Assembly as Afghanistan’s representative.

Even while several Europeans expressed reservations about President Joe Biden’s departure of US forces, which allowed Islamist militants to seize power, France, Britain, and the Agreed States remain mostly united on the way forward in Afghanistan.

However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has so far refused to meet with his American and British counterparts, despite shaking hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a bigger Libya conference.

In the midst of escalating tensions with China, France is enraged by Australia’s cancellation of a multibillion-dollar contract for conventional submarines and choice to buy US nuclear counterparts.

As part of a new three-way partnership with Washington and London, Australia will have access to US nuclear technology.

The three Western nations on the Security Council have battled in the past, most notably over France’s vehement opposition to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, although they were mostly in lockstep throughout the Cold War and again in recent years.

“These differences may worsen in the future, demonstrating the need to revise this outmoded model of international security,” said Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at Sciences Po in Paris.

France was concerned about Donald Trump’s volatile administration and the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, but the three Western nations have nearly always remained united at the UN Security Council, with Russia and China wielding their veto, most notably on Syria.

Even if President Joe Biden is successful in reducing France’s rage, Paris may feel less need to support the US stance when it disagrees.

