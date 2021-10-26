Analysts say Sudan’s coup generals are determined to keep their long-held power.

Sudan’s generals have ensured they keep influence in the East African country by expelling top civilian politicians and undermining a democratic transition, analysts believe, as they have for most of the country’s post-independence history.

Security forces detained civilian leaders on Monday, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military since Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir was deposed more than two years ago.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has commanded the country since August 2019, proclaimed a state of emergency and disbanded the cabinet as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian elites.

The purpose of the Council was to pave the path for full civilian government.

Sudan has had few democratic interludes since its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956, but has spent the most of its time under military administration.

According to Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group, the current coup “looks very much like an attempt by the security forces to keep control over economic and political interests, and to oppose the switch” to a civilian order.

Horner said the army’s decision “epitomizes their worries” of civilian governance “in a country that has been under military authority for 52 of its 65 years of independence.”

“The coup was far from surprising,” says Magdi el-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute.

The country was administered by the Sovereign Council alongside a transitional government led by Hamdok, an economist, but civilian leaders were playing a smaller role.

The largest civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which organized anti-Bashir demonstrations, split into two rival sections, one of which held pro-military marches.

Critics said that the rallies were led by members of the military and security forces, and that they included former government counter-revolutionary sympathizers.

“The current crisis is staged — and it takes the form of a creeping coup,” declared mainstream FFC leader Yasser Arman two days before the military intervened.

The administration announced last month that it had foiled a coup attempt, and Burhan refuted claims that the army was involved as “slander.”

The military has opposed fundamental reforms, including “professionalisation and civilian oversight” of its institutions, as well as its financial interests, according to Ahmed Soliman, an analyst at Britain’s Chatham House think-tank.

The military controls a slew of lucrative businesses ranging from agriculture to infrastructure development.

Last year, Hamdok claimed that 80% of the country’s public resources were “beyond the finance ministry’s jurisdiction,” despite the fact that he. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.