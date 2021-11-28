Analysis of Climate Change: It’s Time to Stop Greenwashing.

There was a strong focus on government policy, commitments to decarbonization, and much of discussion about “a greener future” when world leaders gathered for COP26.

However, on the outskirts of this global event that spotlights the public sector, the private sector must examine its own destiny in light of climate change.

Implementing true environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices is widely acknowledged as a requirement for every legitimate firm today. Gone are the days when a multinational firm could claim that using paper straws made it eco-friendly. Companies must not only stop greenwashing for the sake of the environment, but they must also evaluate the impact of ESG practices on attracting new investment.

Investors today have different goals than they did a decade ago, and they want more than just a return on their investment.

They frequently desire their investments to have a beneficial social or environmental impact, or at the very least to avoid those that do not.

A recent poll conducted by a worldwide investment bank revealed that 13 percent of investors had already allocated more than a quarter of their entire assets to sustainable solutions, compared to only 2% in 2020.

Investors increasingly recognize that financial and non-financial returns may coexist, according to Standard Charter’s Sustainable Investing Review 2021. Indeed, profits can be made while doing good, and success does not have to come at the expense of social or environmental advancement.

In fact, according to the report, 75% of investors believe it is feasible to do good while making money. Only 41% believe that monetary return is the best metric for determining the success of their investment.

It’s evident that the investing landscape is fast changing, and organizations must adapt to keep up.

Organizations must now be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of their environmental, social, and governance initiatives, as well as a genuine commitment to decreasing their carbon footprint, for example. I would strongly encourage businesses to go even farther and try to be carbon negative in order to demonstrate to investors that they are serious about their environmental obligations.

