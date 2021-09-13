Analysis: Liverpool’s unbeaten midfield pairing has been unleashed, but the topic of a move cannot be avoided.

From the time the teamsheet was released, the result at Elland Road should have been a foregone conclusion.

Thiago Alcantara, who was making his first start of the season, was partnering Fabinho in the midfield.

Only Sadio Mane’s controversially disallowed goal at Goodison last season prevented a perfect record on the nine prior occasions the pair had started together in the engine room.

And both players put on fantastic performances to extend their unbeaten streak to ten games.

Fabinho scored his fourth goal for Liverpool five minutes into the second half, poking home at the second attempt after Virgil van Dijk headed down Trent Alexander-cross. Arnold’s

Thiago shimmied inside the box and slid the ball across for Sadio Mane to hammer home in injury time, making the game entirely safe.

It was the Spaniard’s first direct assist as a Liverpool player, which was remarkable.

Fabinho’s performance was all the more impressive considering he played the most of the game while on a yellow card after being booked in the 16th minute.

The Reds were able to dominate the midfield fight because to the Brazilian’s discipline and positional awareness, which saw Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips completely muted.

Jordan Henderson’s energetic cameo was another highlight, even if it came at an inopportune time.

Perhaps the Leeds United supporters were forewarned of what was to come.

When the ball arrived at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s feet, he was the subject of jeers from the start.

If the Elland Road believers thought it was an attempt to agitate the Egyptian, they were mistaken.

Salah had a historic afternoon in more ways than one.

Yes, when he knocked in Trent Alexander-cross Arnold’s from the right on 20 minutes, he became only the 30th player in Premier League history to record 100 goals.

However, his great overall performance, particularly in the first half, demonstrated a player at the top of his game.

Junior Firpo, the Leeds left-back, will undoubtedly have sleepless nights after being given the runaround by the Egyptian.

Salah wasn’t exactly shielded by the authorities, who, at least at first, weren’t inclined to sanction many of the Liverpool player’s transgressions.

Salah wasn't exactly shielded by the authorities, who, at least at first, weren't inclined to sanction many of the Liverpool player's transgressions.