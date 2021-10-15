An Italian captain is sentenced to prison for transporting migrants to Libya.

In a landmark trial, an Italian judge sentenced the ship captain to a year in prison for returning 101 migrants rescued at sea to crisis-stricken Libya.

The captain of the Italian-flagged Asso 28 was found guilty of violating international laws prohibiting the forceful return of persons to countries where they or their rights are in jeopardy in the first trial of its kind in Italy.

Under international law, Libya is not considered a safe port. According to a copy of the court’s judgement seen by AFP on Friday, the captain was sentenced to one year in prison.

Human rights organizations praised the ruling, which was originally published by the Avvenire daily and dubbed “an significant first step” by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“However, this is insufficient: we require a radical shift in Italy’s and Europe’s policy to end interceptions at sea and the forced return system immediately,” it stated.

According to prosecutors in Naples, the ship picked up the migrants near an oil and gas rig in international waters and handed them over to the Libyan coastguard in Tripoli.

On July 30, 2018, a rescue took conducted at the Sabratha platform, which is controlled by Mellitah Oil & Gas, a venture comprised of Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s ENI.

Five kids and five pregnant women were among those rescued from the unseaworthy dinghy.

Despite the fact that the rescue occurred on an Italian-flagged ship under Rome’s jurisdiction, no call to Italy’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was made (MRCC).

The rescue was arranged by the “Marine department of Sabratha” and a Libyan coastguard officer who had boarded the ship, according to the Augusta Offshore firm, which owns the Asso 28.

The Libyan coastguard, according to Eni, was in charge of coordination.

Italian prosecutors discovered no evidence of a Sabratha Marine Department or proof that the Libyan MRCC had been notified.

The ruling has raised suspicions among Italian migrant rights experts, who claim that the court has effectively declared illegal a practice that Italy and the European Union have fostered and funded.

Under a contract heavily criticized by human rights groups, Italy and the EU have been funding, training, and assisting Libya’s coastguard for years in order to stop, intercept, and return asylum seekers.

According to Avvenire’s Nello Scavo, the sentence “interrupts a period of impunity, a Wild West condition in the Mediterranean,” where confusion often reigns about whose authorities are responsible for migrants. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.