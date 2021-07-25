An Israeli airline has begun offering direct flights to Morocco.

On Sunday, Israeli airline Israir conducted the first direct commercial trip between Israel and Morocco since the two nations normalized diplomatic relations in a deal mediated by the United States last year.

Israir spokeswoman Tali Leibovitz told AFP that the flight from Tel Aviv to Marrakesh carried about 100 passengers and that two to three flights per week were planned on the route.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, stated last week that he will visit Morocco soon after the Israir service began.

Morocco, along with Bahrain, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, was one of four regional countries to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed and split former Spanish province.

Morocco is home to the largest Jewish community in North Africa, with a population of over 3,000 people. In Israel, there are around 700,000 Moroccan-born Jews.

Rabat maintained a liaison office in Tel Aviv, but relations were strained during the second Palestinian intifada, which lasted from 2000 to 2005.

The Palestinians have called the normalization treaties between Arab governments and Israel a “betrayal,” believing that the process should only begin when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.