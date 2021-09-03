An Interview With Deximum Founder Janis Balodis On How To Bring Global DeFi Adoption To The Masses.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain markets have become so diversified that they are difficult to categorize.

Many ventures are transforming their niches and whole sectors around the world, while others are solely concerned with short-term profits. However, there are people behind every project, and it is frequently these people that determine the future and reputation of not only the project, but also the crypto industry as a whole.

We spoke with Janis Balodis, a crypto entrepreneur, marketing, and business strategist who recently entered the industry and instantly set out on a mission to make decentralized crypto asset trading simple and understandable for everyone.

We believe that many people are already familiar with Mr. Jains Balodis since, during the course of his professional career, he has managed to gain recognition in a variety of fields and has proven himself to be competent in all of them. But, for those who are unfamiliar with him, here is some further information on him that he provided in an exclusive interview with us.

Janis is always happy to offer his knowledge and experience, as well as tell his tale, in the hopes of assisting listeners in making crucial decisions, learning something new, or simply passing the time doing something enjoyable.

Janis Balodis used to work in management, entrepreneurship, and marketing, but he’s currently working on a blockchain initiative. He also possesses a creative streak, which has aided him in realizing his potential as a designer. His professional path was fascinating and diversified. He began working at an early age while still pursuing his economics education. He discovered the makings of a business analyst, manager, and designer during the course of his 35-year career. The latter gave him a non-obvious advantage: when you know how to create a visual style and form in a beautiful, concise, and clear manner, you end up having the same attitude about business. He is glad for this experience, which has made it easier for him to give users with clear and understandable products. In the commercial world, he would refer to it as “UI / UX.”

In terms of professional accomplishments, what can you say about Janis?

He stated that he enjoys working on larger projects. Something that will have a good impact on as many individuals as possible. That is why he frequently equated his life with those aspects of business that rely on people and relationships. He has aided in the development.