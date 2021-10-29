An Influencer and Army Vets Raised $7 Million To Help Afghan Refugees

Tommy Marcus, an Instagram celebrity, rushed into action when he learned that Kabul had fallen to the Taliban, unaware that other like-minded US soldiers were equally keen to help.

“I was more appalled and disgusted, and all I wanted to do was help,” the 26-year-old New Yorker, who is known to his 800,000 followers as “Quentin Quarantino,” recounts.

Marcus began what would become an amazing operation to evacuate hundreds of terrified Afghans with just a few taps on his phone from his home in New Jersey.

He gathered $7.2 million in three days and enlisted the help of retired troops and former diplomats, as well as experts in refugee law, humanitarian aid, and war-zone airlifts.

A combination of the strength of social networks, fast crowdsourcing, and the logistical efficiency of American veterans resulted in the rescue of 565 Afghans, a plotline worthy of a Hollywood film.

AFP met with a number of key players in “Operation Flyaway,” which began on August 17 and is still ongoing, as well as reviewing contractual and budgetary records relating to chartered planes and arrivals in the United States.

Afghan women, children, LGBTQ individuals, social workers, journalists, and interpreters sent messages to organizers pleading for help to exit the country.

Marcus was taken aback by photographs of desperate Afghans hanging from a US military plane taking out from Kabul airport. Marcus is known on social media for amusing memes that mock former President Donald Trump and address issues such as vaccinations and abortion.

Photos and comments from Afghans appealing with him to act flooded in, including one from a woman who wrote, “For humanity and justice, welcome me as a refugee in a secure nation.”

Marcus sent out a message to his followers saying he wanted to help but didn’t know how, and “thousands and thousands” of responses flooded in within minutes, he told AFP.

According to Marcus, one of them came from a longtime admirer who claimed to be working with a group that had recently had a few hundred people evacuated to France and was now out of money.

The social media celebrity requested his fans to help him raise at least $500,000 in 24 hours.

Instead, he alleged, $5 million flowed in. He had raised more than $7 million in three days, with 123,000 people donating an average of $59 apiece.

"It was a tremendous viral burst of money," Marcus explained, adding that he had to figure out what it was.