An ex-oil executive from Mexico has been charged with bribery and sentenced to prison.

On Wednesday, a Mexican judge ordered the imprisonment of a former oil executive and major role in a corruption scandal involving the Brazilian firm Odebrecht.

Emilio Lozoya, the former president of Mexico’s state oil company Pemex and a former advisor to former President Enrique Pena Nieto, was deported to Spain in July 2020.

After agreeing to cooperate as a witness in the Odebrecht case with prosecutors, he avoided going to prison while on trial.

According to investigators, Lozoya has claimed that multimillion-dollar payments from the Brazilian corporation were funneled into Pena Nieto’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Lozoya’s shocking charges rocked Mexico’s political establishment, prompting President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to demand that his predecessor testify about the allegations.

Lozoya stated he was told to handle the bribes by Pena Nieto and his campaign coordinator Luis Videgaray, a former finance minister, in a statement to prosecutors released to the public in August 2020.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the attorney general’s office argued that Lozoya did not meet the criteria for a cooperating witness and was a flight risk.

According to defense counsel Manuel Ontiveros, he will be held in a prison in Mexico City.

If convicted of charges such as bribery, criminal association, and the use of illicit resources, Lozoya, 46, could face up to 30 years in prison.

He is currently the highest-ranking Mexican official indicted in the Odebrecht scandal, which has engulfed several Latin American nations.