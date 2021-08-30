An Effort To Remember Thousands Of Lynching Victims In The United States.

A savage crowd forcibly seized a Black man from a local jail, beat him, and hung him from a telephone pole more than 120 years ago in the city of Decatur, Illinois, after he was accused of raping a white lady. A campaign is now beginning to commemorate the heinous lynching.

Rich Hansen, a local high school history teacher who is lobbying to dedicate a memorial to Bush in the American Midwestern community, stated, “We learn from past mistakes so it doesn’t happen again.” “If we as a society want to move past this racial division, we must first educate ourselves about what happened and why it happened.”

A year after George Floyd’s lynching sparked a countrywide surge of anti-racism protests, activists are launching a campaign to remember the thousands of African Americans who were lynched across the country from the end of the Civil War to the end of WWII.

However, as the United States undergoes a greater national awakening on racial justice, certain neighborhoods are opposing the effort.

From 1877 until 1950, the Equal Justice Initiative, a racial justice advocacy group located in Montgomery, Alabama, identified more than 4,400 lynching victims across the country. More than 800 corroded steel columns carved with the names of lynching victims dangle from the ceiling of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which inaugurated in 2018.

The organization also works with local communities to collect soil from lynching sites and exhibit it in glass jars with the names of the victims, as well as to create narrative markers in public places across the country where lynchings occurred.

Melissa Thiel, a historian who is advocating to create a memorial honoring another terrible lynching that occurred in the city of Sherman, Texas, stated, “This was a dreadful moment in our past, but we need to look at it and learn from it so it never occurs again.”

During the Great Depression in America, a Black day laborer named George Hughes was killed after he was accused of beating his white boss’s wife while attempting to collect $6 in payment for his work. The lynching sparked a riot in which Black shops were set ablaze.

Thiel’s attempts, however, have met with opposition in a city where a colossal. Brief News from Washington Newsday.