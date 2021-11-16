An E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach has been discovered in at least seven states.

Consumers should be aware of an E. coli outbreak connected to baby spinach that has spread across seven states in the Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spinach in question was Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach, which was marketed in plastic clamshell containers in retailers across the country. The best-buy date is October 23, 2021.

Minnesota officials discovered E. coli in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach at the house of a person who became ill, according to the CDC. Five other people said they ate the spinach the week before they felt sick, with one mentioning the Josie’s Organics brand.

In total, ten people have become ill as a result of the E. coli incident. Two people have been admitted to the hospital.

Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and South Dakota have all been affected by the outbreak.

The CDC is investigating whether any other items are affected as a result of the incident.

Diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting, dehydration, and a fever of more than 102° F are all symptoms of E. coli infection.

The CDC advises against eating any tainted spinach and advises that it be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CDC recommends that all surfaces and products that came into touch with the contaminated spinach be cleaned with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The E. coli incident comes on the heels of a Salmonella outbreak that was connected to onions and was probed by the CDC. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a number of onion recalls owing to Salmonella infection.

The Salmonella outbreak, which spanned 37 states and Puerto Rico, sickened over 800 people.