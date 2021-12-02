An Australian minister has been suspended following allegations that he abused a member of his staff.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed Thursday that an Australian cabinet minister has been removed from his position as claims that he was abusive against a former staffer during their relationship are reviewed.

It comes just days after a high-profile study revealed that sexual harassment and bullying are rampant in Australia’s parliament, affecting both legislators and workers.

Rachelle Miller, a former government employee, accused Education and Youth Minister Alan Tudge of mental and physical abuse during their 2017 relationship, which he has rejected.

Miller, who made the affair public last year, told reporters in Canberra that it was also a “emotionally and on one occasion physically abusive relationship” marked by “severe power imbalance.”

Tudge allegedly kicked her until she tumbled out of bed onto the floor at 4:00 a.m. when she accepted a business call, saying he was “furious” that she had lost sleep after a night of drinking together.

“As I tried to sit up in bed, I felt someone kicking me on the side of my hip and thigh. It was the minister who said it “she stated

Morrison told parliament just hours after Miller’s press conference that Tudge had decided to step down while the charges are investigated through a “independent and fair procedure.”

“Given the gravity of Ms Miller’s allegations, it’s critical that these concerns be adjudicated properly and quickly,” the prime minister said.

“Under the ministerial guidelines, this is the proper course of action for me to take. Minister Tudge has expressed his support for this initiative.” Tudge had previously refuted the charges, stating that he “totally and entirely” rejected Miller’s account of events in a statement to local media.

Since parliamentary staffer Brittany Higgins said she was raped inside a minister’s office following a night out with conservative Liberal Party colleagues in 2019, the working culture at Australia’s parliament has come under heightened scrutiny.

Her allegations, which are now before the court, sparked nationwide protests and reform demands.

According to a government-backed survey issued Tuesday, slightly over half of those now working in parliament have been bullied, sexually harassed, or had been the victim of actual or attempted sexual assault.

In response, the report issued 28 recommendations, including a formal declaration of appreciation from political leaders, gender diversity targets, and “a proactive focus on safety and welfare.”