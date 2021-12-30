An arson suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died in hospital.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old man suspected of sparking a fire at a Japanese mental health clinic that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday.

Following the tragic incident in Osaka on December 17, Morio Tanimoto was in serious condition, suffering from burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The suspect died today,” an Osaka police investigator who did not want to be identified told AFP, without providing any other information.

Tanimoto, a previous clinic patient, died before authorities could question him, according to the investigator.

The fire burned for half an hour, completely destroying the fourth level of the small commercial building where the clinic, which also provided general medical care, was housed.

According to Japanese media, the majority of the deceased died of carbon monoxide poisoning and may have been trapped within the apartment with the exit barred.

Another investigator told AFP last week that footage from a surveillance camera appeared to show Tanimoto arriving at the facility clutching paper bags.

“Some kind of liquid seeped from the bags,” the investigator added after the man placed the bags on the floor at the entrance.

“He squatted on the floor with his hands moving, suddenly flames leapt up from the liquid.”

In Japan, where building codes are tight and violent crime is uncommon, fatal fires are uncommon.

A man was charged with murder a year ago in connection with a 2019 arson assault on a Kyoto animation studio that killed 36 people, making it the country’s bloodiest crime in decades.

The incident rocked the anime industry and its fans both in Japan and around the world.

In addition, there have been a slew of attacks on trains and train stations in recent months, with several using flames and knives.

On Halloween, a man was detained in Tokyo for attempted murder after reportedly stabbing a passenger and setting fire to a moving train while dressed as the Joker from comic books.

According to AFP, the recurrence of large-scale arson attacks could be partly owing to Japan’s severe weapons prohibitions, according to Nobuo Komiya, a professor and criminology expert at Taisho University in Tokyo.

“One of the simplest methods for a criminal to take aggressive action in Japan is to set fire to something.” “Using a pistol would be the easiest in the United States,” he remarked.

“Using knives and swords creates a greater psychological and physical challenge since you must go very near to your target. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.