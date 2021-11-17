AMZSCALE Announces Investment Platform After Closing A Series A Round In The Double-Digit Millions.

AMZSCALE received a double-digit million investment from Elevat3 Capital, a fresh venture capital firm focused on acquiring and operating Amazon third-party firms. AMZSCALE is a Done4You (D4Y) platform for investors looking to establish and scale a profitable Amazon brand, and has just announced intentions to launch AMZSCALE INVEST in early 2022.

AMZSCALE INVEST is a platform that allows individual investors to profit from the eCommerce boom by purchasing security tokens based on participation certificates. These certificates are a hybrid of shares and bonds that provide holders with profit-related income and repayment but no voting rights. The development of this platform, which is a first of its kind, allows investors to easily enter the ever-expanding global e-commerce business, which has experienced annual growth rates of 24%.

AMZSCALE was founded by Daniel Vogler and Maurice Glissmann in 2016 with the goal of assisting entrepreneurs and investors in developing Amazon FBA companies. The capital is provided by the investor, and AMZSCALE handles the implementation. More than 100 individuals work for the company, including an expert team in charge of sourcing from the People’s Republic of China.

AMZSCALE intends to reinvest new funds in the development and expansion of its sales infrastructure. The funds will also be used for internationalization as the company develops into the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as funding goods for its clients.

“With Elevat3’s funding and network, we’re well-positioned to build the world’s leading platform for any and all needs of any and all brands – whether it’s identifying qualified products to add to their catalog, matching them with vetted suppliers, providing growth capital, or exiting to a larger buyer,” Vogler said.

Amazon is leading the pack in terms of eCommerce growth. According to Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report, the company grew square footage throughout its fulfillment and logistics network by 50% around the world in 2020.

To serve its selling partners, the eCommerce behemoth hired 450,000 personnel to its operations staff for fulfillment and transportation. However, Amazon’s great interest in FBA is unsurprising considering that it saves sellers 30% on delivery expenses when compared to other carriers.

Amazon provides a fantastic opportunity for vendors to take use of the possibilities of electronic commerce. For someone new to the game, though, the legwork might be intimidating. Sellers must develop a product portfolio, identify suppliers, advertise the goods, and much more. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.