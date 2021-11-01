Among other things, Velas has launched DEX, a content monetization platform.

Velas, a blockchain developed by a hard fork of the Solana blockchain, has received a lot of attention recently, and with good cause. Velas was built not just to fix many of the flaws observed on the Solana blockchain, but also to prioritize scalability, with a capacity of up to 75,000 transactions per second and decreased transaction costs.

Velas has already announced a plethora of projects, including a decentralized exchange, a content monetization platform, and a launchpad. Velas has also revealed some details about the new projects’ inner workings.

The VelasPad, the company’s official launchpad for all prospective projects, is one of the first and most significant new projects launched by Velas. This launchpad is stocked with resources for developers, ranging from legal to financial. Due to rising demand, Velas has provided a $100 million grant to encourage developers to join the Velas network, up from a $5 million incentive previously.

The Bluezilla Group, which was behind the launch of comparable projects including ADAPad, ETHPad, TronPad, and BSCPad, has also backed this launchpad.

WagyuSwap, a decentralized exchange built on the Velas stack, is another significant impending Velas project. It aims to be the fastest and cheapest in the globe. Velas will have “minimal costs, cross-chain interoperability, high APY staking, competitive yield farming, and a lottery solution to reward long-term WagyuSwap users,” according to the official statement. Given the current popularity of decentralized exchanges, this new project comes at a good time. Since its public sale, the market value of its native token has climbed from $0.005 to $0.282, indicating that investors have reaped the rewards.

There are other advantages for prospective crypto projects that may easily launch their tokens on WagyuSwap, including BitOrbit, another upcoming Velas product. BitOrbit is a platform that allows content creators’ followers to pay for unique content from them, assisting in the monetization of online content.

BitOrbit’s IDO will be launched on VelasPad, and its native token will afterwards be made available on WagyuSwap.

BitOrbit will act as a private blockchain that primarily facilitates content monetization once it is released. This project is being hailed as the first of its kind. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.