Amnesty International To Shut Down Hong Kong Offices, Blaming Security Law

Amnesty International announced Monday that it will close its Hong Kong offices due to the threat presented to employees by a national security law that has led to a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the financial center.

Last year, China enacted the law in response to large-scale, often violent democratic rallies in Hong Kong, changing the city’s political, cultural, and legal scene and implementing mainland-style speech restrictions.

The decision to close was made “with a heavy heart” and was “motivated by Hong Kong’s national security law,” according to Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, chair of Amnesty’s board.

“(It) has virtually made it difficult for human rights organizations in Hong Kong to operate freely and without fear of major government retaliation,” she continued.

The decision brings the international human rights organization’s existence in the city to an end after more than four decades.

In Hong Kong, Amnesty International has two offices.

The first is a local chapter that focuses on human rights and local issues. The team’s recent publications include investigations into how the security law has been implemented as well as studies of police use of force against democratic protestors.

The second office serves as a regional headquarters for research and advocacy in East and Southeast Asia as well as the Pacific.

The local office will close on October 31, and the regional office will leave “before the end of 2021,” according to Amnesty.

Hong Kong bills itself as “Asia’s World City” and has long promoted itself as a business-friendly entry point to mainland China, with its own legal system and speech freedoms not found elsewhere in the country.

As a result, the city has become a regional hub for numerous foreign enterprises, media organizations, and non-governmental organizations.

However, in the previous two years, dramatic political shifts have put any organization that criticizes or disagrees with China’s leadership in jeopardy.

After the 2019 democracy protests, China enacted a national security law that criminalizes secession, subversion, coordination with foreign forces, and terrorism.

Over 70 people have been prosecuted with security offenses since then, including several of Hong Kong’s most renowned democracy advocates, almost all for harboring political opinions that are now considered criminal.

The law also allows police to freeze the assets of anyone suspected of posing a security danger, and most people arrested are denied bail until their cases are heard.

The assets of Hong Kong’s most outspoken pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, were frozen earlier this year, and its top executives were imprisoned.

