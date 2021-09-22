Amnesty International Demands Two Billion Covid Jabs For The World’s Poor.

Amnesty International claimed on Wednesday that vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, as it sought two billion doses for impoverished countries by the end of the year.

According to a new report from the human rights organization, US President Joe Biden is set to detail a vow at the UN General Assembly to fully vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by September.

“Leaders like President Biden must put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods; otherwise, this will be simply another empty gesture, and lives will continue to be lost,” said Amnesty International’s Agnes Callamard.

AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer, according to the group, have all refused to share dosages or technology to allow more people around the world to access Covid vaccines.

The majority of people in the developed world have been immunize, but portions of Latin America, Africa, and Asia are experiencing fresh crises, with “tens of thousands of preventable deaths per week,” according to Amnesty International.

Only 0.3 percent of the 5.76 billion doses delivered worldwide went to low-income countries, with the remaining 79 percent going to upper-middle and high-income countries, according to the report.

All of the corporations declared their support for human rights in letters to Amnesty International, but the report claims that their actions contradicted that vow.

It stated that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were selling their doses at cost.

Despite obtaining substantial government support, all six corporations have resisted a proposal by India and South Africa to waive vaccine-related intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization.

Amnesty International has started a new campaign “to hold states and big pharma to account,” which it claims has the support of the World Health Organization and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It warned that with only 100 days till the end of the year, the WHO’s goal of vaccination 40% of the population of low and lower-middle income nations was in jeopardy.

It urged that wealthy countries redistribute “hundreds of millions of extra doses currently sitting idle” and that vaccine manufacturers ensure that at least half of all doses produced go to poorer countries.

“We’re urging states and pharmaceutical corporations to alter direction immediately and do everything possible to distribute two billion vaccines to low- and lower-middle-income countries,” Callamard added.

She stated, “Profits should never come before life.” “No one should have to suffer and live in dread for another year.”