Amid the Semiconductor Crunch, GM’s Q3 Profit Drops.

GM said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit dipped due to a semiconductor shortage that has hampered auto sales, but that it is optimistic for the rest of the year.

GM’s net income fell to $2.4 billion in the third quarter of this year, down from just over $4 billion in the same period last year.

In a letter to shareholders, GM CEO Mary Barra remarked, “The quarter was challenging owing to persistent chip headwinds.”

As the global economy recovers from pandemic shutdowns, automakers around the world have been affected by a shortage of computer chips, causing some to reduce production.

Sales of the American automaker fell in all areas and across all brands.

However, Barra stated that the carmaker anticipates full-year earnings to be near “the high end” of the forecast $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion range.

The business reported a $8.3 billion profit in the first nine months of the year, more than double the $3.6 billion profit in the comparable months of last year.