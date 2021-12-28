Amid Omicron Optimism, Global Stocks Mostly Rise.

Investors appeared to be riding a “Santa Claus rally” on Tuesday, which was aided by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus type would not disrupt the global economic recovery.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, causing governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the tourism industry has seen thousands of flights canceled.

Experts warn against getting too excited about early signals that Omicron produces less severe disease than earlier strains, pointing out that it is spreading so quickly that health systems may be overwhelmed.

However, investors appear to be unconcerned about the impact on the economy.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) boosted public opinion by halving the time spent in isolation for asymptomatic Covid cases to five days.

“That proposal will relieve some of the burden of manpower shortages,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, “adding into the market’s conviction that the economic impact of the Omicron variation will be short-lived.”

The DAX index in Frankfurt finished 0.8 percent higher, while the CAC 40 in Paris set a new high, jumping 0.6 percent to 7,181.11 points. For a holiday, London was closed.

Following a mixed session for US markets in a week of low trading volumes and relatively modest news flow, the S&P 500 moved lower, retreating from records.

“You don’t have a trend heading one way or the other,” Tower Bridge Advisors’ Maris Ogg said.

Over the last week, stocks have risen as investors wagered that the current Covid-19 strain will be less harmful than previous strains.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major influence” on overall growth in 2022 because of a comeback later in the year.

“There will almost certainly be more after the Omicron wave has passed. However, each successive wave is expected to be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one “Zandi remarked.

“An increasingly vaccinated population, booster vaccinations, and improved antiviral drugs and therapies should all contribute to reduced hospitalizations and fatalities, even as more people get sick.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3 percent to 36,398.21. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,786.35 in New York (close)

Nasdaq: DOWN 0.6 percent at 15,781.72 in New York (close)

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,963.70, up 0.8 percent (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.6 percent to 7,181.11 points (close)

