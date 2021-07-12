Amid Growing Cybersecurity Threats, Microsoft Acquires RiskIQ, a Cybersecurity Company

Microsoft announced on Monday that it will acquire cybersecurity startup RiskIQ in a move that will extend the company’s growing security sector.

On Sunday, Bloomberg News claimed that Microsoft would buy the San Francisco-based firm for more than $500 million in cash.

After acquiring security startup ReFirm Labs in June and CyberX in June 2020, Microsoft has made this move. Microsoft announced in January that its security income had increased by 40% in the previous year, totaling more than $10 billion.

“Today, Microsoft announced its intention to buy RiskIQ, marking the next step in a journey that has spanned over a decade. RiskIQ stated on its website, “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces to empower the global community to guard against the rising flood of cyberattacks.”

We’re excited to join @Microsoft and provide our combined clients with best-in-class attack surface visibility and protection. More information can be found here: https://t.co/jYCaIfV8Xl

According to LinkedIn, RiskIQ was founded in 2009 and now employs over 200 people. Battery Ventures and MassMutual Ventures are two of the company’s investors.

The agreement is intended to improve Microsoft and RiskIQ’s ability to expand and combat ransomware. RiskIQ is expected to take over Microsoft’s wide range of security solutions.

RiskIQ has joined the Microsoft security team, which we are very excited about! https://t.co/r5ysnUuevB

“Today, Microsoft announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RiskIQ, a global leader in threat intelligence and attack surface management, to help our shared customers build a more comprehensive view of global threats to their businesses, better understand vulnerable internet-facing assets, and build world-class threat intelligence,” said Microsoft’s Vice President of Security.

Microsoft already uses the system to power its Azure cloud, Amazon Web Services cloud, and a variety of other cloud deployments. In the announcement, Doerr stated that it also works with on-premises infrastructure.

RiskIQ developed solutions to keep up with the rapid growth of cybersecurity concerns.

“We designed RiskIQ’s technology to enable customers see their attack surfaces and exploit threat intelligence from a global, outside-in perspective. Organizations could know how they were most vulnerable and take rapid and decisive action against threats by knowing the deep digital relationships in their unique attack surface and how it links with the global attack surface, according to the business.

