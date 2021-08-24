America’s Tallest Man Passes Away At The Age Of 38.

His mother announced on Facebook that the tallest man in America, who stood 7 feet 8 inches (2.35 meters), died of a heart ailment at the age of 38.

Igor Vovkovinskiy, who was born in Ukraine, had a disorder termed pituitary gigantism, which caused excessive growth hormone release.

His mother said her son died Friday in Minnesota, where he had been transferred from their home in Ukraine in 1989 for medical care at the Mayo Clinic.

His life was saved by two procedures, but they were unable to stop his development.

Vovkovinskiy was named the tallest person in America by Guinness World Records at the age of 27.

Vovkovinskiy walked on stage during the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, carrying Ukraine’s vocalist Zlata Ognevich in his arms. She had a doll-like appearance.

When then-President Barack Obama observed Vovkovinskiy standing above the throng at a political rally in 2009, he became a superstar. Vovkovinskiy wore a T-shirt proclaiming himself to be the “World’s Biggest Obama Supporter.” He shook the politician’s hand.

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s tallest individual is a Turkish guy named Sultan Kosen, who stands at 8 feet 2 inches tall (2.51 meters).

Robert Wadlow, who stood at 8 feet 9 inches tall, was the tallest man in modern US history (2.72 meters). He also had a growth hormone problem and died at the age of 22 in 1940.