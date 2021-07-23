American Airlines reports a profit in the second quarter and is optimistic about the fall season.

On Thursday, American Airlines reported its first profitable quarter since the outbreak of Covid-19, predicting that current booking trends will push travel volumes closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter.

As a result of the widespread use of coronavirus vaccines, the major US carrier became the latest to claim a sharp increase in second-quarter revenue.

In the timeframe, American had 44 million passenger trips, which was more than five times the amount in 2020.

In a memo to staff, Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom stated, “Simply simply, people are ready to travel again.” “The green light has been given, and we are on our way to recovery.”

During the quarter, the corporation made $19 million in profit, compared to a $2.1 billion deficit the year before. Revenues were $7.5 billion, roughly five times higher than the same period last year.

The $1.4 billion in US cash used to keep airline staff on the payroll bolstered the results. Delta Air Lines, a competitor, recorded a profit over the same time period due to comparable causes.

Strong demand for domestic leisure travel and signs of a corporate travel revival have been reported by US airlines. However, international travel remains low, owing in part to ongoing restrictions.

Because Washington has not reciprocated actions in European countries that allow vaccinated Americans to travel, European individuals are still subject to a US travel ban.

According to current booking trends, American anticipates a 20% drop in third-quarter revenue compared to the same period last year.

In pre-market trade, shares dipped 1.5 percent to $21.08.