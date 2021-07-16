American Airlines Cancels Flight Attendant Leaves in Order to Hire 800 More

As demand for air travel has increased again, American Airlines has begun calling back flight attendants on extended leaves of absence.

According to The Hill, American’s vice president of flight service, Brady Byrnes, said in an email addressed to flight attendants on Thursday afternoon that “growing consumer demand and additional routes commencing later this year mean we need more flight attendants to manage the airline.”

With the elimination of prolonged leaves, about 3,300 flight attendants are likely to return to work by the end of 2021, according to the memo.

Employees at American Airlines were given voluntary vacation during the COVID-19 epidemic as part of the company’s efforts to cut costs following a drop in air travel demand.

Initially, more than 3,000 American flight attendants were scheduled to return to work in 2022.

However, an accord reached with union states in July of last year specified that if American cancels or reduces voluntary leaves, it must offer 60 days’ notice.

According to CNBC, Byrnes said in the memo that the airline aims to recruit 800 flight attendants through March, in addition to calling back flight attendants on leave.

Domestic leisure travel has increased dramatically in recent months, raising demand and forcing carriers to increase their workforce to meet demand.

The airline industry has been scrambling to satisfy demand, and American Airlines is just one of the airlines dealing with lengthy processes to rehire personnel who have been on leave.

Southwest Airlines has roughly 500 first officers on temporary leave, according to the company.

Southwest is seeking check pilots and has been striving to train more pilots to assist get flights back on track.

Meanwhile, several airlines are optimistic that air traffic will recover even more this year.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” last week, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby predicted that “a great yearning for folks to get back out” will start driving business demand.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions were abolished, leisure demand has increased, but business demand has not increased as planned.

Kirby, on the other hand, predicted that business air travel will “pick up in September” as more people return to work. He also predicted that international travel would pick up before the end of the year, with Europe leading the charge as borders reopen.

Business travel demand in Asia, according to Kirby, is expected to gradually recover over the next two years.