Amazon’s Best Tech Deals For Early Black Friday 2021

Amazon (AMZN) has announced a slew of Black Friday bargains as it prepares to compete with its rivals in what is expected to be one of the year’s busiest shopping days.

The e-commerce shop has announced huge reductions in fashion, beauty, toys, and home goods, but one of the must-have categories where savings can be found is in its tech sector, which includes both top-brand electronic equipment and namesake products.

Here are some of the best deals available now, just in time for Black Friday 2021:

Customers can already save up to 30% on various Samsung phones and earbuds, with Sony headphones receiving extra reductions. Beats headphones, as well as Bose headphones, are on sale.

Laptops, including the Acer brand, are priced up to 20% off, while Lenovo Chromebooks are discounted up to 21% off.

Popular TV manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, and Sony are also on sale for up to 20% off.

Garmin smartwatches and navigation devices have been decreased by up to 40%, while Sony lenses have been reduced by up to 22%.

Customers can also save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer.

Amazon has also lowered its Alexa products, offering a $40 discount on the first-generation Echo Show 8. The Fire TV Stick 4K has a discount of up to 32%, and the Fire HD 10 tablet has a discount of $50. Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the Fire 7 Kids tablet.

All of the offers are available at amazon.com/epicdeals, through the Amazon mobile shopping app, or by asking Alexa, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Amazon has also created a gift guide at amazon.com/gifts and a holiday prep shop with videos at amazon.com/holidayprep to assist with holiday preparations.

In addition to the bargains on electronic products offered by Amazon, Prime members in the United States can send gifts using the Amazon mobile shopping app with just an email address or cell phone number, eliminating the requirement for the recipient’s address. With a gift receipt, recipients can either accept the present or exchange it for an Amazon gift card without the sender knowing.

Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,229.26 at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, down $54, or 1.64 percent.