Amazon will compensate independent traders for unsafe goods they sell.

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, promised on Tuesday to pay customers who have been wounded or injured by faulty goods purchased from independent merchants on its platform.

The company announced that beginning September 1, it will pay up up to $1,000 in personal injury or property damage claims for defective products sold through Amazon.com, which accounts for 80% of all claims.

Amazon said in a statement on its website that if the vendor fails to respond to claims or rejects a claim that Amazon believes is valid, it may pay out more money.

The announcement comes about a month after Amazon was sued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in an attempt to force the corporation to take responsibility for harmful products sold on its platform being recalled.

24,000 faulty carbon monoxide detectors and 400,000 hair dryers sold without adequate anti-electrocution protection were among the devices found to put customers at risk of harm or death.

“Amazon is going well beyond our legal requirements and what any other marketplace service provider is doing today to protect customers by standing behind customers and the products in our store, regardless of who sells them,” the company added.

It stated that it would assess the legitimacy of claims with the help of external, independent insurance fraud specialists.

It stated that “we will present valid claims to sellers and refuse unfounded, frivolous, or abusive claims.”

“By completing this job for sellers, we save them the time and effort of having to research these accusations on their own.”