Amazon Showcases a ‘Science Fiction’ Robot That Can Patrol Homes.

On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled a camera-equipped home robot that users can use to patrol their homes, a technology that one of the project’s developers said was bringing science fiction to life.

The tech giant hailed the “Astro” robot as a security and convenience advance, while digital watchdogs highlighted concerns about potential threats to people’s most personal moments at home.

Astro is a two-foot (60-centimeter) tall, 20-pound (nine-kilogram) device that can map out a house floor plan and heed directions to go to a specific location with its telescoping camera to take a closer look.

In a product announcement video, Amazon executive Dave Limp said, “Now you can use it to proactively patrol your house and examine behavior while you are gone.”

The device, which can be used with Amazon’s Alexa digital home assistant, can be trained to recognize faces and understand household members’ behaviors.

Astro, according to Amazon, may potentially be used to check on elderly relatives remotely or provide reminders for specific activities.

Suri Maddhula, who worked on the project, said in a video, “It’s taking science fiction and making it a reality.”

According to Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst at the digital watchdog group Electronic Frontier Foundation, the device might allow hackers to peek into a user’s home or authorities seeking access to it via a search order.

He told AFP that “there are certain instances in which (Astro) may be useful; there are some scenarios in which a surveillance camera on your house could be useful, too.”

“But the issue is that you have to be aware that it comes with a vulnerability trade-off,” he continued.

In a call with media, Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, said Astro has built-in protections against abuse.

He added that customers can turn off Astro’s cameras and microphones, and that when someone tries to access the cameras remotely, the device emits a warning sound and message on its display.

“If someone hacked your account or whatever, and that might obviously be a nasty person,” he explained, “we want to warn everybody who may be at home.”

He went on to claim that because Amazon doesn’t have remote access to its machines’ cameras, he “would never enable a police department or a first responder to have access to that equipment.”