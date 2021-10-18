Amazon plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers throughout the holiday season.

Amazon revealed plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season on Monday, as the online retailer tries to negotiate global supply chain disruptions and a tight labor market.

These hires would be in addition to plans announced in September to hire another 165,000 people for the online retailer, which is offering up to $3,000 in hiring bonuses to entice workers.

According to the corporation, the seasonal roles are timed to help with the holiday shopping season while still allowing flexibility for permanent staff.

The new recruits would assist in putting things away and preparing packages for transportation.

Amazon announced in September that it was hiring 125,000 workers to work in its warehouses and transportation network, as well as 40,000 for office jobs.

Amazon, which has profited from the increase in online sales since the outbreak, plans to add 500,000 people in 2020 and had 1.3 million employees globally at the end of last year.

Along with other large retail and logistics industries, the company is embarking on a massive new hiring spree.

Walmart said in late September that it plans to hire 150,000 workers in the run-up to the holiday season to work in its shops, with the majority of the positions being permanent and full-time.

In September, Target announced that it would hire 100,000 seasonal employees for its stores and 30,000 for its warehouses.

Economists are growing concerned that the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 slump would be hampered by overburdened supply systems.

Retailers in the United States are also facing a labor shortage, which could make it difficult to attract enough seasonal workers and drive up pay.