Amazon Opens the First ‘4-Star’ Non-Food Store in the United Kingdom.

Amazon opened a new store southeast of London on Wednesday, competing with local establishments, to expand its chain of physical storefronts selling non-food products in the United Kingdom.

The “4-star” Amazon store in Kent’s Bluewater retail mall is stocked with electronics, toys, and books that have received at least a 4-star rating from Amazon’s UK consumers.

In March, Amazon opened its first non-US Amazon Fresh convenience store in London, where consumers can pick their products and walk out as a tracking system charges their purchases to their bank accounts.

In the UK, the e-commerce company already has six similar grocery stores, and 32 in the US.

Customers may also use immersive technology to try out different hair styles and colors before having a haircut at an Amazon Salon in central London.

Before the epidemic, Amazon had a strong presence in the UK, with a rising domination in the delivery market.

It benefited greatly from the shutdown of non-essential brick-and-mortar retail as well as fundamental shifts in customer shopping habits during the lockdown.

According to Retail Economics analyst Richard Lim, the current UK launch “will convey a message to the industry that competition could get much more harsh.”

“Amazon has always played the long game, despite some of the problems posed by supply chain interruptions and the impact of Brexit,” he told AFP.

“A physical presence will offer loyal customers a frictionless path to purchase, allowing them to touch, feel, experience, and pick-up online items in-store,” says the company.