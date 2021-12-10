Amazon is selling children’s robes that have been recalled by Walmart due to a risk of burns.

A total of 10,000 children’s robes are being recalled due to their failure to meet federal flammability regulations, providing a danger of burns to children who use them.

According to the notification on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall includes Star Art in Linen-branded children’s 100 percent polyester robes.

So far, no incidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the recall. Customers should stop using the robes, even if they appear to be safe, according to the manufacturer, Mark of Fifth Avenue, because they do not meet the necessary safety criteria for children’s sleepwear. They “cannot be sold, worn, or circulated” as a result. “As a result, all customers should cease using the robe immediately and contact us for more information about the recall,” the business said.

The goal of flammability regulations in children’s sleepwear, according to the CPSC, is to safeguard children from burns. This is why children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and capable of “self-extinguishing” a flame caused by fire sources like candles, matches, or lighters. This applies to robes, pajamas, nightgowns, and loungewear worn by youngsters.

Those who purchased an affected product should keep the robes away from minors and contact the manufacturer for a complete refund. Long-sleeved shirts were available in a variety of colors, including black, navy, blue plaid, red plaid, red, royal blue, and gray.

The robes came in sizes 2, 3-4, 5-6, 6-7, 7-8, and 10-12, with “two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt,” according to the company. From August 2019 through June 2021, the outfit was available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart’s websites.

Images of the robes in question can be found on the company’s website and in the CPSC investigation. Those who aren’t sure if their robes are included in the recall can send a photo of the garment to [email protected]

“Consumers can request a full refund of the purchase price of the garment by cutting the robes in half, photographing the cut garment, and emailing the images and your address to [email protected],” according to the firm.