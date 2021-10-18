Amazon is planning to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Amazon (AMZN) is beefing up its staff by hiring 150,000 seasonal employees across the United States as the e-commerce behemoth prepares for the holiday season’s onslaught of online customers.

The seasonal employment start at $18 per hour, with a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on hours in several areas. Seasonal employees will also have the potential to advance to a long-term role with Amazon, according to the business.

The 150,000 seasonal workers join the 125,000 employment announced by Amazon in September.

Positions in Amazon’s operations networks are available, where workers will stow, pick, pack, and ship merchandise. According to Amazon, new hires will be fully trained and follow strict COVID health and safety regulations.

According to Amazon, the states with the biggest need for seasonal labor are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Those interested in working with Amazon can apply at www.amazon.com/apply.

In a statement, Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president, Global Customer Fulfillment, stated, “We are thrilled to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with fantastic pay and benefits.” “Our seasonal recruiting allows us to keep our promises to clients while also giving our full-time personnel flexibility during hectic periods.” Walmart just announced that it would hire 150,000 seasonal workers, with Target adding 100,000, Kohl’s 90,000, and Macy’s adding 76,000 full- and part-time roles during the holiday season.

