Amazon is planning to hire 125,000 additional ground workers in the United States.

Amazon revealed plans to hire 125,000 more people in the United States on Tuesday, as it expands its logistical presence in the wake of the pandemic’s strong e-commerce growth.

Transportation and e-commerce “fulfillment” — the selection, packing, and shipping of items – will create new jobs. According to Amazon, the positions will pay more than $18 an hour as a beginning rate.

Some of the positions come with $3,000 signing incentives. In a news release, Amazon emphasized health benefits and other advantages, such as a recent program that paid for front-line employees’ complete college tuition.

The hiring drive comes as restaurants, delivery services, and other businesses battle to fill positions in the recovering American economy.

It also comes as Amazon continues to expand rapidly, with 250 new fulfillment facilities, sortation centers, and regional air hubs already open in 2021.

In the fall, big corporations in the retail and retail-related sectors often hire more people in preparation for the holiday shopping season. Walmart and UPS are among the businesses that have made seasonal job announcements.

The tasks, which include sorting, delivery, and food shopping, were billed in an Amazon press release as a “springboard for a long-term career.”

However, the corporation has indicated that some of the new hires will most certainly leave after the holidays.

“Whether you’re seeking for a part-time job to supplement your income during the holidays or a long-term career, you’re welcome here, and we look forward to welcoming you to our team,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s head of Worldwide Consumer.