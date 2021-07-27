Amazon is interested in cryptocurrencies, but isn’t ready to invest in Bitcoin.

Amazon refuted a rumor that the e-commerce behemoth planned to take Bitcoin payments before the end of the year, although it did express interest in the digital currency.

Amazon will start accepting bitcoin, according to City AM, citing a recent job posting by the company for someone with digital currency and blockchain skills.

An Amazon spokeswoman told AFP that the information in the piece was “fabricated,” but that the corporation is interested in the bitcoin market.

“Despite our interest in the space, the rumors about our specific plans for cryptocurrencies are false,” the official stated.

“We’re still concentrating on how this might affect Amazon customers.”

On the rumor that cryptocurrency would be accepted for Amazon purchases, cryptocurrency values soared.

The spokesperson stated, “We’re encouraged by the creativity happening in the cryptocurrency area and are exploring what this may look like at Amazon.”

“We believe that the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, quick, and low-cost payments, and we want to deliver that future to Amazon customers as quickly as possible.”

Bitcoin temporarily soared above $40,000 on Monday after dropping from early May to mid-July before losing gains. On Monday at 2300 GMT, it was trading at $37,209.

The cryptocurrency market is recognized for being a bit of a roller coaster ride for investors, and authorities and regulators are wary of its lack of transparency.

Due to regulatory backlash, Facebook has scaled back plans for a global cryptocurrency called “Libra,” which it announced in 2019.

The project, which has been handed over to an independent organization, has moved its focus to producing “Diem” stablecoins, which are a sort of cryptocurrency whose value is determined by a set of real-world currencies.

Amazon processes hundreds of billions of dollars in transactions each year, making it a massive market for cryptocurrency to make its legal tender debut.