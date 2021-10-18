Amazon is being investigated by US lawmakers for allegedly misleading Congress.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers questioned if Amazon had committed perjury on Monday, citing recent news reports about how the tech giant favors its own products over third-party items.

Amazon has always claimed that its platform is agnostic, meaning that it does not prefer Amazon-made goods over those from other merchants.

However, members of the House Judiciary Committee referenced recent reports that Amazon-made products were ranked better than third-party items with greater consumer ratings, and that Amazon used private data from third parties to advertise knockoffs.

In a letter to the committee, the organization questioned whether officials from the internet giant had lied to the committee in previous statements.

According to a company spokesperson, Amazon defended its previous statements, disputing the accuracy of the news reports and explaining that “we design our search experience to feature the items customers will want to purchase, regardless of whether they are offered by Amazon or one of our selling partners.”

The back-and-forth comes as tech behemoths face more scrutiny from Washington as a result of their rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by Jerrold Nadler of New York, Ken Buck of Colorado, and three other members of Congress, cited statements from Amazon personnel in congressional testimony and email disputing that the company’s algorithms are meant to favour company-made items.

The letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated, “At best, this reporting shows that Amazon’s officials deceived the Committee.” “At worst, it shows that they may have lied before Congress, potentially in violation of federal law.” The legislators ordered Amazon until November 1 to give records and “sworn” answers to queries, emphasizing that perjury during the probe is a federal criminal.

Amazon has justified its actions.

“Amazon and its executives did not mislead the committee,” an Amazon spokeswoman stated. “We have refuted and sought to correct the record on the false media publications in question.”

“As previously said, we have an internal policy prohibiting the use of individual seller data to produce Amazon private label products, which goes beyond any other retailer’s policy that we’re aware of. Any claims that this policy has been broken are investigated and appropriate action is taken.”