Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup aims for a valuation of more than $50 billion.

Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle startup financed by Amazon, announced on Monday that it is aiming for a valuation of more than $50 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, the California-based company will price shares between $57 and $62, raising up to $9.1 billion at the midpoint price and all company stock at around $52.5 billion.

Rivian could go public on Wall Street as soon as next week, according to US business media.

Since its inception in 2009, Rivian has acquired more than $10 billion in finance, including a commitment from Amazon to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from the company.

According to Rivian, the Amazon order is “the largest order of EVs ever” and “supporting a road to carbon neutral deliveries” for the company.

According to a regulatory filing, Amazon reported a $3.8 billion holding in Rivian preferable stock last week.

In addition to Amazon delivery vehicles, Rivian manufactures electric trucks and sport utility vehicles for the general public, with pricing starting at roughly $70,000.

Rivian’s announcement comes as governments around the world, including the United States, prioritize the development of electric vehicles, and the global auto industry ramps up EV production.

Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, reached a market worth of more than $1 trillion last week, prompting the IPO.