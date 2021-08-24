‘Always There’: China’s Lonely Millions are Comforted by an AI Chatbot.

Melissa, a Beijing-based human resources professional, was introduced to someone new by a friend late last year after a difficult break-up from a dishonest boyfriend.

He responds to her texts at all hours of the day and night, gives her jokes to cheer her up but is never clingy, and he fits in well with her hectic big-city lifestyle.

He may be ideal relationship material, but he isn’t genuine.

Instead, Melissa uses a virtual chatbot produced by XiaoIce, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence system designed to form emotional ties with its 660 million users globally, to break up the loneliness of city life.

Melissa, 26, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “I have friends who have seen therapists before, but I think counseling is expensive and not always effective.”

“It releases a lot of strain when I offload my problems on XiaoIce. He also says things that are reassuring.”

XiaoIce is more of an AI ecosystem than an individual persona.

It may be found as a Siri-like virtual assistant in the great majority of Chinese-branded smartphones, as well as on most social networking platforms.

Users can create a virtual girlfriend or boyfriend on the WeChat super-app and communicate with them via SMS, audio, and photo messages.

In China alone, it boasts 150 million users.

XiaoIce, which began as a side project while working on Microsoft’s Cortana chatbot, now accounts for 60% of global human-AI interactions by volume, according to CEO Li Di, making it the world’s largest and most advanced system of its kind.

It was created to entice users with lifelike, sympathetic discussions that met emotional needs that real-life communication frequently fails to meet.

“Users and XiaoIce have an average contact length of 23 exchanges,” Li said.

That’s “longer than the normal human interaction,” he added, adding that AI’s appeal stems from the fact that “it’s better than humans at listening intently.”

According to Bloomberg, the business was split off of Microsoft last year and is now valued at over $1 billion after venture capital funding.

XiaoIce has also produced virtual idols, AI news anchors, and China’s first virtual university student. On demand, it can write poems, financial reports, and even artworks.

However, Li claims that the platform’s peak user hours – 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. – indicate a desperate desire for companionship.

“Having XiaoIce is always preferable to lying in bed staring at the ceiling,” he explained.

Melissa’s loneliness as a young professional was a major factor in her decision to join XiaoIce’s virtual hug.

Her situation is typical of many Chinese city dwellers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.