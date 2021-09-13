Aluminium Hits a 13-Year High, and Inflation Fears Grow.

Aluminum prices hit $3,000 a tonne for the first time in 13 years on Monday, escalating inflation fears and bolstering the dollar as traders seek higher interest rates to rein in spiraling prices.

Asian stocks were mixed as investors evaluated the prospect of improved US-China trade relations against Beijing’s continued regulatory clampdown on the Chinese tech sector.

The biggest stock markets in Europe advanced, and Wall Street began the day higher.

The news that US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to try to improve relations between the two countries has buoyed spirits.

At the same time, market jitters lingered when data revealed that inflation of goods leaving US manufacturers hit an all-time high of 8.3 percent in August.

The increase was fueled in part by a dramatic surge in commodity costs, which was emphasized by news that aluminum had reached $3,000 per tonne for the first time in 13 years due to global supply concerns.

As oil prices rose another 1% on Monday, Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group, said, “Soaring commodity prices show little sign of easing up.”

Aluminium fell back to $2,924 in afternoon trading on the London Metal Exchange after breaking beyond the $3,000 barrier.

Inflation fears have fueled speculation about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans.

By the end of the year, its chairman, Jerome Powell, has signaled that the US central bank will begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main driver of the economic and financial markets revival.

However, the recent US inflation data may prompt regulators to accelerate their plan and boost interest rates.

According to economists, the release of US consumer inflation data on Tuesday has taken on greater significance.

In Monday’s trade, Hong Kong was the biggest loser, with tech companies absorbing the brunt of the criticism due to lingering fears about China’s crackdown on the sector.

Alibaba, the world’s most valuable company, fell more than 4% after Chinese regulators required major modifications to Alipay, the country’s most popular payment app.

According to the Financial Times, Alipay, which has over a billion customers in China and other Asian countries, has been urged to spin off its profitable micro lending business.

Ant Group, the company’s parent company, is China’s largest payments services provider and a subsidiary of Alibaba.

Traders were also keeping an eye on the Korean peninsula after the North tested a new “long-range cruise missile” over the weekend, describing it as a “great strategic weapon.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.