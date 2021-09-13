Aluminium falls below $3,000 due to supply concerns, but stocks are mixed.

On Monday, aluminium prices surpassed $3,000 per tonne for the first time in 13 years due to supply concerns, while stock markets were mixed as record-high US inflation fueled fears that the Federal Reserve might have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Reports that Vice President Joe Biden was considering reopening a trade investigation into China fueled the pessimism and dashed hopes sparked by reports that he had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to try to improve relations between the two countries.

Investor mood was once again roiled on Friday by data indicating that US factory gate inflation jumped to an all-time high of 8.3 percent in August, owing to a surge in demand as well as supply and labor shortages.

The spike was fueled in part by a dramatic rise in commodity prices, which was emphasized by news that aluminium had soared beyond $3,000 per tonne for the first time in 13 years, owing to supply fears following a coup in Guinea’s main bauxite supplier, as well as low Chinese output.

The data fueled conjecture about the Fed’s monetary policy plans.

By the end of the year, its chairman, Jerome Powell, has signaled that the central bank will begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main driver of the economic and financial markets revival.

However, the latest statistics may prompt officials to move their deadline forward. The release of consumer inflation data on Tuesday has gained in importance.

“With the US Federal Reserve meeting next week, and the narrative clearly moving towards a tapering of asset purchases sooner rather than later,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, “there appears to be a build-up in anxiety that the continued rise in inflationary pressure may well be much more persistent than central bankers would have us believe.”

On Friday, all three US indices finished in the negative, with reports of Biden’s investigation adding to the selling pressure.

According to sources, the president is looking into Beijing’s subsidies and their impact on the US economy, as well as discussing Donald Trump’s trade deal from last year.

"While markets originally traded favourably on the anticipation that a resumption of high-level talks would lead to a drop in Chinese tariffs," news of the inquiry "delivered the opposite outcome," according to the report.