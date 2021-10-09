Although the Czech billionaire PM wins the vote, he falls short of achieving a majority.

On Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis won a general election, but he may struggle to form a legislative majority, delaying the formation of a new administration by weeks or possibly months.

Despite significant suspicions of financial malfeasance and just a week after being named in the Pandora Papers probe, the populist billionaire’s ANO party came in first with 28 percent of the vote, according to preliminary figures.

With little over 80% of the ballots tabulated, the Together coalition of the right-wing Civic Democrats, the centre-right TOP 09, and the centrist Christian Democrats finished in second with 26 percent.

STAN, a coalition of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the Mayors and Independents movement, received 15% of the vote.

According to a prediction by Czech TV, the two alliances would be able to create a majority in the 200-seat house, with 103 MPs combined to ANO’s 75.

The far-right, anti-Muslim Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, led by Tokyo-born entrepreneur Tomio Okamura, which received 10% of the vote, could be a prospective partner for ANO.

Turnout had reached nearly 65 percent with almost all ballots counted, up from 60.84 percent in the preceding general election in 2017.

Babis, a 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate, is being investigated by authorities for potential EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his conflict of interest as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He has denied any misconduct and called the charges a slander.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Czech economy, which is mainly on on auto manufacture and exports to the eurozone, which the EU member with a population of 10.7 million has yet to join, is on the mend.

However, the epidemic, as well as recent hikes in pensions and public sector wages agreed by Babis’ cabinet, have widened the budget deficit.

Babis presently leads a minority administration with the left-wing Social Democrats, which was previously supported implicitly by the Communist Party, which ruled Czechoslovakia from 1948 until 1989.

However, the Communists were voted out of parliament for the first time since World War II, scoring fewer than 4% in early results, falling short of the 5% threshold required for any party to enter parliament.

"He'll do everything he can to keep ANO in power," said Josef Mlejnek, a Charles University expert.