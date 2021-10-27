Alphabet, the parent company of Google, had a profit of more than $18 billion.

Even as the online behemoth faces greater regulatory pressure and a trend away from the lockdown lifestyles that have benefited Big Tech, Google’s parent firm Alphabet posted profits of $18.9 billion on Tuesday.

Google is still at the hub of online activity, with products like its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform giving it global clout.

According to Alphabet, revenue of $65.1 billion in the most recent quarter surpassed that of the same period previous year by 41%, owing to the success of its online ad engine and cloud services.

Despite its whistleblower incident, Facebook and Microsoft both reported record earnings, however Twitter reported a huge loss owing to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said, “This quarter’s results highlight how our (artificial intelligence) efforts are helping us to produce more beneficial products for consumers and our partners.”

“As the digital transformation and transition to hybrid work continues, our Cloud services are assisting enterprises in collaborating,” he added.

According to Alphabet, its video service sold $7.2 billion in advertising space targeted by content and users from July to September, compared to $5 billion in the same period previous year.

Its remote-computing division brought in roughly $5 billion in sales, up 45 percent year over year.

However, advertising remains Google’s driving power, with the business on track to dominate 28.6 percent of the worldwide digital advertising market in 2021, slightly ahead of Facebook’s 23.7 percent, according to eMarketer.

The boost in Alphabet’s earnings comes as the internet giant’s dominance is being scrutinized by regulators.

Regulators and critics are looking into whether Google and other internet behemoths unfairly control markets and stifle competition.

Google was fined about $180 million by South Korea’s antitrust authority in September for abusing its control in the mobile operating system and app marketplaces, the latest in a slew of regulatory actions against internet firms around the world.

The Silicon Valley corporation is also allegedly facing a new antitrust case from US officials for its dominance in the online advertising sector.

The most recent statistics add to a global trend that has seen an increase in individuals utilizing the internet for commerce, work, learning, and enjoyment.

Advertisements on Google’s YouTube video platform, as well as e-commerce marketers, have proven extremely profitable for the company.

The announcement of Google's results came on the same day that Microsoft reported a quarterly profit increase spurred by cloud computing demand.