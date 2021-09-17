Allegations of favoritism toward China might undermine the IMF’s chief.

As experts, US politicians, and the Treasury analyze Kristalina Georgieva’s activities in a former high capacity at the World Bank, a storm of scandal threatens to derail her leadership of the IMF.

The issue might also pose a challenge to US President Joe Biden’s administration, as it provides ammunition for Republicans who are skeptical of, if not downright hostile to, multilateral organizations, particularly in relations with China.

According to an independent investigation revealed Thursday, Georgieva, the World Bank’s then-CEO, was among the officials who urged staff to change data in order to depict China in a more positive light in the 2017 edition of a closely watched business favorability ranking.

Nobel laureate Paul Romer told AFP that IMF member countries will “have to make a choice about whether they’re comfortable with her staying in that post.”

“I believe they should consider their options.”

At the time, Romer was the World Bank’s top economist, and he chastised Georgieva for orchestrating a “whitewash” of separate issues he had about the organization’s flagship Doing Business report.

After going public with his comments, he eventually resigned in January 2018.

Because the United States has the largest voting stake in the International Monetary Fund, the outcome of Georgieva’s case would be significant, and the Treasury stated on Thursday that it was reviewing the report.

The department issued a statement saying, “These are severe discoveries.” “The integrity of international financial institutions is our major responsibility.”

Georgieva has challenged the results of a World Bank board-commissioned probe by law firm WilmerHale, which combed through tens of thousands of documents and interviewed more than three dozen current and former employees.

She informed the IMF board of directors of the issue and refuted the allegations. The committee was set to meet on Friday, but the report was not on the agenda.

Republican members have already voiced concerns about Georgieva’s behavior.

The study was described as “alarming” by Arkansas Representative French Hill, who added that the multilateral lenders’ “reputation has now been damaged.”

“The IMF board should swiftly examine her service in the top role there,” Hill said in a statement if the allegations are accurate.

He described the scenario as another evidence of the Chinese Communist Party’s “systematic work to hijack global organizations.”

The World Bank has removed the Doing Business rankings, which rated nations based on their business regulations and economic reforms and caused governments to compete for higher ranks in order to recruit investors, as a result of the probe.

Georgieva and her associate were also discovered throughout the investigation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.