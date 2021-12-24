‘Allah Save Them’: 37 People Killed In Bangladesh Ferry Fire

On Friday, at least 37 people perished in a fire on an overcrowded night ferry in Bangladesh, with scared passengers jumping overboard and dozens of people, including children, still missing.

A fire burned through the three-story schooner in the early hours of the morning while passengers slept on board, in the latest marine tragedy to strike the impoverished low-lying nation.

Rescue personnel went through the still-smoking and charred wreckage of the vessel as the sun rose, removing dead bodies wrapped in white plastic while anguished family waited for word on the muddy shore.

“I just discovered my mother-in-body.” law’s She drowned after jumping into the river. From a riverside in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, Mohammad Russell stated, “I don’t know what happened to my wife and children.”

“I went to the hospital and looked around. My family, including my wife and children, were not present. I’m hoping they made it out of the river alive. “Oh, Allah, please preserve them,” he said to AFP.

Mohammad Ismail, 48, said he threw his mother out into the “extremely cold” river and carried her to the shore, but his wife and daughter were nowhere to be seen when he returned on a fishing boat.

He told AFP over the phone, “I witnessed a person dying in flames.” “After someone threw my other daughter in the river, she survived.” “I was traveling with my father, my six-month-old nephew, and my sister.” I entrusted the infant to a man when the fire broke out. He was attempting to save the child. “But we can’t seem to find them now,” one survivor stated.

According to witnesses, the fire started in the engine room, which may have already been on fire when the ship left Dhaka late on Thursday.

It was licensed to transport 420 passengers, but survivors claimed it was overcrowded. When it left Dhaka, up to 700 individuals, according to one official, were on board.

“We slept on a mat on the terrace on the ground floor.” All of the passengers were fast asleep. Nayeem, my nine-year-old grandson, was with me at the time and leaped into the river. “I have no idea what happened to him,” an elderly grandmother stated.

The death toll could grow further, according to local police head Moinul Islam, who told AFP that an unknown number of passengers had leaped overboard.

“We’ve transferred about a hundred people to Barisal hospitals with burn injuries,” Islam said.

“The fire burned for four or five hours before being put out.” The [ferry]has been completely demolished. They did, however, succeed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.