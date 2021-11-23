‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift surpasses ‘American Pie’ as the longest-running top hit.

After over 50 years as the longest-running number one hit in history, it’s time to bid farewell to Miss American Pie.

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute, 13-second version of her breakthrough single “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which surged to number one on the top songs chart this week, dethroned Don McLean’s 8-minute, 42-second epic about the day the music died, according to industry tracker Billboard.

Swift’s re-recorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” just included an extended version of her song. Swift released two new versions of the song, one with a 10-minute runtime and the other with a five-minute runtime.

Both of those songs were merged into one listing under Billboard’s chart regulations, making Swift’s ascension to the top of the Hot 100 all the more plausible.

Since its release in January 1972, “American Pie” has held the record for the longest-running number-one single.

“For the first time in history, you people sent a 10-minute song to Number One,” Swift, 31, wrote on Instagram.

Swift has been a huge hit as she follows through on her promise to re-record her first six albums so she can own the rights to them.

It’s a bold step after her public spat with Scooter Braun over his company’s purchase of her previous label, which gave him a majority stake in her first six albums’ master recordings.

Braun eventually sold the master rights to Swift’s works to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity firm.

The ensuing squabble, as well as her daring commitment to re-record those songs, sparked debate over who owns the rights to an artist’s work and the terms under which young musicians sign contracts.

The owner of valuable masters (one-of-a-kind source material used to generate vinyl, CDs, and digital copies) has complete control over how songs are duplicated and distributed.

To the satisfaction of Swift’s fervent admirers, she has enriched her re-releases with new elements and previously unreleased tracks, like as a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

So far, she’s only released two re-recordings of her six albums: “Fearless” and “Red.”

After being granted contractual permission to begin the procedure in November 2020, Swift still has four more to go.

The original versions of her songs, which are still owned by Shamrock, are tracked separately from her re-recordings by Billboard.