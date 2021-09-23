All Moroccan planes are barred from entering Algerian airspace.

Algeria announced on Wednesday that it has closed its airspace to all Moroccan planes owing to “provocations and unfriendly practices” by its neighbor, in the latest spat between the two countries, which is centered on Western Sahara.

Following months of heightened tensions between the two North African countries, Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco on August 24, accusing it of “hostile measures.”

Morocco described the breakup as “totally unwarranted” and said it was founded on “false, even ludicrous pretexts.”

Algeria’s support for the Polisario Front, which demands a vote on self-determination in Western Sahara, has strained relations between the neighbors for decades, while Morocco, which controls about 80% of the desert territory, has provided only autonomy.

Algeria’s presidency announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had decided to “immediately close its airspace to all civilian and military aircraft, as well as those registered in Morocco.”

After a meeting of the High Security Council, which was chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the decision was announced.

The meeting discussed the situation on Algeria’s border with Morocco, taking into account “the persistence of provocations and unfriendly activities by Morocco,” according to the presidency, which did not provide further specifics.

The ruling will have little immediate impact because Algeria shut down air links in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, reopening to seven countries in June — none of which included Morocco.

No direct commercial flights between Algeria and Morocco have flown since, according to a source close to the state-owned carrier Air Algerie.

On the condition of anonymity, the source indicated that Algerians traveling to Morocco transit through Tunis.

Moroccan flights that fly over Algerian territory will be affected more immediately by the decision.

On Tuesday, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told CNN International that breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco was “sending the proper message.”

“This is a civilized method of putting an end to a situation that could not endure much longer without risking further losses and leading the two countries down an unfavorable path.”

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI lamented the tensions in July, inviting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to “make wisdom prevail” and “operate in unity for the development of relations” between the two countries.

Following Algiers’ decision to terminate diplomatic ties, more than 200 Moroccan and Algerian civil society figures called for a “return to reason.”

A group of intellectuals, academics, and other civil society players, the majority of whom are Moroccan, signed a declaration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.