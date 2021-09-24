All cryptocurrency transactions are illegal, according to China’s central bank.

After a crackdown on the volatile currencies, China’s central bank declared all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies to be unlawful on Friday, effectively putting an end to the digital commerce in the country.

The global value of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, has changed dramatically over the last year, owing in part to Chinese rules aimed at preventing speculation and money laundering.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) warned in an online statement Friday that “virtual currency-related economic activities are illegal financial activities,” and that offenders would be “investigated for criminal culpability in accordance with the law.”

The warning prohibits all connected financial activity involving cryptocurrencies, including cryptocurrency trading, token sales, virtual currency derivatives transactions, and “illegal fundraising.”

Following the announcement, bitcoin slid as much as 5.5 percent, reaching $42,232 about 1000 GMT before stabilizing. It was trading at $42,464 at 1030 GMT, down 5.0 percent.

Trading of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies had become “widespread” in recent years, according to the central bank, undermining economic and financial order and giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other unlawful and criminal acts.

The PBOC stated that this was “seriously threatening the safety of people’s assets.”

While the manufacture and trade of cryptocurrencies has been outlawed in China since 2019, Beijing has increased its crackdowns this year, warning banks to halt associated transactions and shuttering much of the country’s enormous network of bitcoin miners.

The central bank’s comments on Thursday delivered the clearest signal yet that China is anti-crypto.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos are difficult to govern since they cannot be traced by a country’s central bank.

Analysts say China is concerned about the spread of illicit cryptocurrency investments and fundraisers in the world’s second largest economy, which also has severe money outflow regulations.

The crypto crackdown also makes it easier for China to launch its own digital currency, which is already in the works and will allow the government to oversee transactions.

More than 1,000 people were arrested in June, according to Chinese officials, for using criminal proceeds to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Since the beginning of this year, several significant Chinese provinces have prohibited the operation of cryptocurrency mines, with one region accounting for 8% of the processing power required to run the global blockchain – a network of online ledgers that records bitcoin transactions.

Bitcoin’s value plummeted in May as a result of Beijing’s warning to investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading.