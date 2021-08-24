All businesses can now use Walmart’s delivery services.

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it would launch a delivery service for businesses, including other shops, as part of its latest effort to rebrand itself and counter Amazon’s surge.

Walmart said that through a service named Walmart GoLocal, it will make its logistics and transportation infrastructure, which it has substantially invested in in recent years, available to other retailers.

“For our customers, we’ve worked hard to build a dependable last-mile delivery operation. In a press release, Tom Ward, a senior vice president for Walmart’s US location, said, “We’re happy to be able to employ these skills to assist another set of customers — local retailers.”

The company, situated in Bentonville, Arkansas, said it already has delivery arrangements with a number of companies, but would not elaborate.

Ward sees the service being utilized for everything from “delivering products from a small bakery to auto parts from a large retailer,” according to Ward.

According to Walmart, the service will be white label, which means that customers will not be aware that their order is being delivered by the corporation.

The new venture “is an important aspect of the company’s broader strategy, which includes diversifying income streams and profit pools,” according to the corporation.

Over the last two years, Walmart has opened up its online shopping platform, Walmart Marketplace, to other businesses and developed Walmart Connect, a program that gives brands visibility across its network.

The new partnership will exacerbate Walmart’s competition with Amazon, which already delivers for partner retailers.

Walmart began offering speedier shipping services, including same-day delivery, in April 2020, which is quickly becoming the norm in today’s retail market.